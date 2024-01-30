2K and Yager Studios' third-person military shooter Spec-Ops: The Line has unexpectedly been delisted from Steam, making it impossible to buy directly from the storefront.

As a result, if you head over to the Steam page for the game now, you will simply be greeted by a message stating "Spec-Ops: The Line is no longer available on the Steam store" where the option to purchase the game had previously been. It's unknown at present why the game was removed, with some fans online speculating that it could have something to do with its soundtrack (which featured licensed tracks from artists like Deep Purple, Jimi Hendrix, Björk, and Mogwai, among others).





Just to give you some added context, Spec-Ops: The Line was first released for Windows computers, the PlayStation 3, and Xbox 360 back in 2012, where it received mostly positive reviews from critics but achieved less-than-expected sales for Take-Two (2K's parent company).

Since then, it has gone on to become a cult classic, with many praising the game for its unrelenting depiction of war and its meaningful handling of controversial subject matter such as the use of chemical weapons on civilian populations.

The game is currently still available to buy on GOG, Xbox, as well as some Steam resellers.