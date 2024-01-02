Released in 2000, Infogrames' Hogs of War has become something of a cult classic thanks to its humourous tone, engaging turn-based gameplay and impeccable voice work by the late, great Rik Mayall.

At the time of release, the game was supported by an amusing advertising campaign in the UK, including posters in the men's toilets of various drinking establishments. Clearly, these were so effective that one public house has decided to retain one of the posters for the past 24 years – as spotted by Twitter user @imgrandsure:

love this pub that still has ad for a PlayStation 1 game up in the toilet pic.twitter.com/h1NIxfhFd6 December 31, 2023





Does make me wonder if there are any more ads out there... Apparently this advert is in the Park Tavern in Stroud Green Road. And we're not sure if the one in the North Star is still there - I asked @ijpope and he said he hasn't been back to the North Star for a few years.Does make me wonder if there are any more ads out there... January 2, 2024

It would seem that this particular advertisement isn't a unique case – Ian Pope spotted another one in a pub called The North Star in London, although this was over a decade ago, so it may well have been removed by now.

Last year, a Kickstarter went live to create a sequel, entitled Hogs Of War Lardcore, but sadly it was unsuccessful.