ScummVM has been updated to 2.8.0, bringing support for 50 more games and a raft of other improvements.

Version 2.8.0 – which has the codename "Mysteries, Mammoths, and Muppets" – brings support for five game engines and 50 more titles, including Muppet Treasure Island, Cloak and Dagger's AGS games and some Nancy Drew adventures.

Released by Activision in 1996, Muppet Treasure Island is based on the movie of the same name and was developed on a budget of $3 million – quite the sum for that period of time.

Elsewhere, ScummVM includes rewritten code for the frontend RetroArch and early support for online multiplayer. There are also fixes for the Ultima series of games, while the sound code for all of Humongous Entertainment's titles has been overhauled.

You can download ScummVM 2.8.0 here. It's available on Windows, Linux, macOS, Android, Haiku, AmigaOS4 and RISC OS. An iOS version is also available, but must be side-loaded.