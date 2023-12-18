In a recent blog post, ScummVM announced that 7 Macromedia Director titles will be supported in its upcoming 2.8.0 release and are currently being put through testing in its daily builds.

This list of games most notably includes Inscape's 1995 psychological horror The Dark Eye which combines stop-motion characters with elements from Edgar Allan Poe's short stories; Luminaria's 1994 point 'n click adventure The Wrath of the Gods which uses live-action actors; and Synergy Interactive's 1991 and 1993 adventure titles Alice: An Interactive Museum and Gadget: Invention, Travel, & Adventure. These were all made using various versions of the Macromedia Director framework — a popular framework used on thousands of PC games beginning in the late 80s — and have long since been difficult for players to get running on modern machines.

pic.twitter.com/nInlXc51Nv Announcing support for 7 more Director-based games. Getting into more complex Director 4 titles. https://t.co/JFM0Ks6Pd3 December 15, 2023

Here is the full list of titles:

Alice: An Interactive Museum

Ape Odyssey

Classical Cats

Gadget: Invention, Travel and Adventure

The Cute Machine

The Dark Eye

Wrath of the Gods

If you want to take part in testing, you'll need to download the latest ScummVM daily build from the website and own a copy of the data files from the games' original install media. You can read the full post here for more information.