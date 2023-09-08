Yesterday (September 7th), ScummVM, the program that allows players to run many of their favourite adventure games from companies like LucasArts and Revolution, announced that it had opened public beta testing for the iOS port in the Apple store.

In the past, iOS and iPadOS users had to resort to compiling the program and installing it themselves in order to get it working on their devices, whereas Android users, meanwhile, received their own dedicated app, downloadable from the Google Play store. As ScummVM has announced, though, the Android port is about to get a new companion, with the developers encouraging anyone interested to enroll in the test program for the iOS port in order to provide feedback.

If you want to help out with testing, you can do so here at this Testflight link.