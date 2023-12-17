Nintendo's original '80s Mario mascot costume was reunited with a member of the public during the recent Sac Gamers Expo, with heart-warming results.
As noted by The Art of Nintendo Power – which owns a wonderfully-resorted version of the Mario costume used by Nintendo of America for promotional events – back in 1989, a photo was taken of a baby being held by her mother alongside Mario and Princess Peach.
Fast forward to the present day, and that baby is all grown up – and posed at Sac Gamers Expo with the resorted mascot.
As we've previously reported, the original mascot costume was found in a very poor state and has been lovingly restored to its former glory.
The costume arrived in the museum's hands in June, and since then, has undergone a further transformation, with Art of Nintendo Power reaching out to the original maker to create a new set of eyes, in addition to doing some additional work on the face.