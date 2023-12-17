Nintendo's original '80s Mario mascot costume was reunited with a member of the public during the recent Sac Gamers Expo, with heart-warming results.

As noted by The Art of Nintendo Power – which owns a wonderfully-resorted version of the Mario costume used by Nintendo of America for promotional events – back in 1989, a photo was taken of a baby being held by her mother alongside Mario and Princess Peach.

Fast forward to the present day, and that baby is all grown up – and posed at Sac Gamers Expo with the resorted mascot.





The baby is her. She took a picture with her mom and our mario 34 years ago… Ok the absolutely most insane thing happened at @sacgamersexpo This woman comes up and shows us a picture of a woman and a baby taking a picture with our mario mascot in 1989 (when he was brand new).The baby is her. She took a picture with her mom and our mario 34 years ago… pic.twitter.com/yb86Odx3Te December 17, 2023

As we've previously reported, the original mascot costume was found in a very poor state and has been lovingly restored to its former glory.

The costume arrived in the museum's hands in June, and since then, has undergone a further transformation, with Art of Nintendo Power reaching out to the original maker to create a new set of eyes, in addition to doing some additional work on the face.