If you haven't done so already, you should really download Hong Kong 97, which is widely regarded as one of the worst video games ever made.

Created in just two days by Japanese game journalist Kowloon Kurosawa and his friend under the name HappySoft, the legendary doujin game was intended to be a satire of the games industry and takes place in China during the handover of Hong Kong from the United Kingdom.

The player assumes the role of Chin, who is described as a relative of Bruce Lee. Around 30 copies were physically produced for the bootleg market, and the game should have faded into obscurity – however, during the early 2000s, it gained a cult following, with many fans bombarding Kurosawa with questions about its production.

In 2015, it was featured in an episode of The Angry Video Game Nerd, giving it even more fame.

Kurosawa has previously said he wants fans to "drop it" when it comes to talking about the game, but he has clearly been bitten by the festive bug, as he's made it available to download from his site.

Have you played this amazing slice of gaming history before? Let us know what you think below, and if not, be sure to download a copy – it might just make your Christmas.