Subscribe to Time Extension on

When Jane Austen was writing her famous novels back in 18th century England, we doubt her boundless imagination could have predicted that one day, she would be immortalised in her very own NES action platformer – but that's precisely what has happened.

"Jane Austen's 8-bit Adventure is a new video game for the NES and modern devices," says Bitwise Reprise developer Matthew Justice. "Play as Jane Austen, English novelist, in this 2D platforming adventure. Explore 8-bit England, fight enemies with your quill, and confront characters from Jane Austen's novels!"

The author of Sense and Sensibility (1811), Pride and Prejudice (1813), Mansfield Park (1814), and Emma (1816), Austen was born in 1775. Her books have been in print almost constantly since her passing in 1817 at the age of 41; they have been adapted for the stage and screen multiple times, too.

In the game, you'll be taking on all manner of enemies lifted straight from Austen's books with her trusty quill. The game is getting a physical release on the NES this month for $60 and is already available on Steam, itch.io, Apple App Store, Google Play and Amazon Appstore.

If you'd like to learn more, check out the game's official page here.