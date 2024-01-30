A classic out-of-print Ganbare Goemon manga series is getting reissued digitally in Japan, as spotted by the user Goemon International on Twitter.
The series, written by Hiroshi Obi, was serialized in the pages of the manga magazine Comic Bombom between 1991 to 1998 and was typically released to coincide with the launch of the latest Goemon game (starting with the Super Famicom title Ganbare Goemon – Yukihime Kyūshutsu Emaki or The Legend of the Mystical Ninja as it was otherwise known overseas).
In the past, tracking down copies of its volumes has been a bit of a nightmare for collectors due to certain issues being incredibly rare and expensive, but now thanks to the publisher Kodansha, they're about to become a lot easier for people to get their hands on (in Japan, at least).
The publisher is reissuing 13 volumes on Amazon Japan from February 8th. These include:
- Ganbare Goemon 2: Kiteretsu Shōgun Magginesu - 2 volumes
- Ganbare Goemon 3: Shishijūrokubē no Karakuri Manji Gatame - 3 volumes
- Ganbare Goemon Kirakira Dōchū: Boku ga Dancer ni Natta Wake - 3 volumes
- Ganbare Goemon Fever - 1 volume
- Ganbare Goemon: Uchū Kaizoku Akogingu - 1 volume
- And Ganbare Goemon – Neo Momoyama Bakufu no Odori - 3 volumes
Each volume will cost ¥759. There is also a collection already available that collects all three volumes of Ganbare Goemon – Yukihime Kyūshutsu Emaki into a single book (¥1,100), which explains why it's missing from the list of titles above.