Out of the many devices released by AYANEO in the past few years, the Flip DS and Flip KB are perhaps two of the most interesting.

As the name suggests, these handheld PCs boast clamshell designs, very much like the iconic Nintendo DS. The key difference here is that they're running some of the most powerful mobile chipsets, offering AAA gaming performance on the go.

Both devices are now up for pre-order on the crowdfunding site IndieGoGo, and you can get a nice 'early bird' discount if you lay down your cash now.

Subscribe to Time Extension on

AYANEO Flip KB Specs & Pricing

AYANEO Flip DS Specs & Pricing