Sensible Soccer is one of the greatest video game representations of the sport ever made, and while we haven't had a new entry in the series for a while, fans are keeping the dream alive via Sensible World of Soccer 2020, which was recently updated to reflect the 23/24 season.

Available for both Amiga and PC, Sensible World of Soccer 2020 offers a wide range of improvements over the original game – including online play, HD widescreen support, improved sound and a full database for all teams and players.

It also supports DLC for certain aspects of the game, including the pitches you can play on – and Francescomanetti82 has just created one of the best alternative pitches yet seen.

You can download the Sensible World of Soccer 2020 mod here. You'll need a copy of Sensible World of Soccer 96/97 to run it.