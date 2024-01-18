When we tested the AYANEO Retro Mini PC AM01 recently, we found it to be a likeable mini-computer capable of low-level work-related tasks and lightweight gaming. The Chinese company chose the iconic Apple Macintosh as its design inspiration for that machine, but its follow-up is clearly based on the NES.

The AM02 has the same cartridge door as the legendary Nintendo 8-bit system but comes with significantly more powerful internal tech (and there's no cartridge slot under the door, in case that wasn't obvious).

The unit is powered by a Ryzen 7 7840HS processor, which means it will be capable of amazing emulation and should even be up to the task of playing AAA games on lower settings (the AM01 topped out at the Ryzen 7 5700U). Advanced cooling is also part of the deal.

However, perhaps the most interesting aspect of the AM02 is the fact that it will have its own built-in 4-inch touchscreen, which, according to AYANEO, promises "a world of multifunctional and entertaining gameplay possibilities." This is tied to the AYASpace software, and you'll be able to interact with the screen to enable certain functions.

AYANEO has revealed the pricing for the AM02 – it starts at $499 and goes all the way up to $769, but, as usual, early bird pricing means big discounts for those who pledge their support during the IndieGoGo campaign.

The AM02's crowdfunding campaign is now live.