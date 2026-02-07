Last week's Ridge Racer PS1 Community Challenge proved to be a bit more complicated to set up than initially anticipated, but we did get some great submissions by the end.

That includes this frankly amazing time (2'59"070) from regular commenter Bulk Slash on the NTSC version on an original PlayStation.

Clearly having been well and truly thrashed by the competition, I've, therefore, decided this week to retreat once again to the relative comfort of the NES, with the next challenge I've come up with being one designed specifically for fans of Capcom's Ghosts 'n Goblins series.

If you're into retro video games (and let's face it, if you're here, you probably are), you will like already know about Ghosts 'n Goblins' reputation as a difficult game. The 1986 NES title famously required a combination of quick reflexes, intelligent routing, and a knowledge of the game's best weapons (let's face it, it's the knife) to beat, with the hordes of zombies, goblins, and flying creatures often putting even the most talented Nintendo players' skills to the test.

As a result, I wanted to set a challenge to act as an excuse to try and improve my own abilities at the game, while also encouraging others to do the same, so this week's Community Challenge is to see how far you can get in the game without taking a single hit. That means playing the game without save states or rewinding.

While I don't expect anyone to actually beat the game, it will be interesting to see how far people can get, and what tricks people they come up with to tackle some of the game's more annoying enemies (I'm looking at you Red Arremer!) As is always the case, we want to see your videos in the comments to show off your attempts, and we'll also try to update you on our own progress, too, as the week goes on.

Have you tried this week's challenge yet? What obstacle do you think we should feature next? Let us know in the comments!