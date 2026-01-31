With the 1995 PlayStation version of Ridge Racer launching on the PS4/PS5 earlier this month, I thought it might be worth trying something slightly different with this week's Community Challenge.

Growing up, I don't know about you, but I always used to love seeing people's high scores published in old video game magazines and spending hours trying to beat the best times or the highest point totals that were printed on the page.

At a time when internet use wasn't exactly ubiquitous, it was pretty much the most accessible way to find out how your skills on console measured up to those of other people around the world, and served as a brilliant way to squeeze a bit of added value out of the games you'd already finished time and time again.





Browse the full list of old-school hits: pic.twitter.com/RW1QzcTqCr Ridge Racer, a day-one hit from the original PlayStation, is now available in the PlayStation Plus Classics Catalog.Browse the full list of old-school hits: https://t.co/GlSx3MHE9T January 28, 2026

Understandably, with the declining number of print publications, the rise of online in-game leaderboards, and the ubiquity of websites like Speedrun.com, it's become a lot less common to see video game outlets carry out these kinds of low-stakes, bragging-rights-only types of competition with their readers, but we thought it could be fun to revive the concept for this week's challenge.

As a result, we are challenging readers to not only beat Ridge Racer PlayStation's hardest difficulty mode, TT, but to send in their fastest times.

You can either submit your times to us via a YouTube link in the comments or on social media with the "Community Challenge" hashtag, with the idea being to publish the best times on the site, for others to try and beat. The final deadline will be next Friday at 12 pm GMT.

If you want to take part, the game is available as part of PlayStation Plus Premium and as a standalone release for £7.99. Submissions from "real hardware," i.e., PS1, are also being accepted, but please specify which version of the game you are using (PAL or NTSC). Here's what my own personal leaderboard looks like after a few attempts (on PS5):

Have you taken part yet? What challenge do you think we should feature next? Let us know in the comments!