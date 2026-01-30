New 'Fatal Fury: Trilogy Collection' Brings Together Three Classic Fighting Games For The X68000 Z

Mizuki, the company behind the X68000 Z (a recreation of Sharp's X68000), has revealed it will be releasing a new compilation, based on the Fatal Fury series (otherwise known as Garō Densetsu in Japan).

Fatal Fury: Trilogy Collection brings together Magical Company's X68000 ports of Fatal Fury and Fatal Fury 2 (which were originally released in 1993), as well as 1994's Fatal Fury Special, in one convenient package for the X68000 Z, and will be released on March 26th, 2026 (as reported by 4Gamer).

Considering the X68000 Z unit never got an official release outside of Japan, it's safe to say this isn't being released outside of the country, similar to other X68000 Z compilations we've seen in the past (such as the Ys Legacy Collection ~Ys I&II&Ⅲ For X68000 Z and J.B. Harold's Case Files COMPLETE COLLECTION).

However, if you happen to have imported an X68000 Z (either the Hacker's Edition or the Black Model) back when those machines launched, there's a chance you might be able to secure a copy through a proxy service.

The collection is priced at 8,217 yen (tax included), and will come with all three games included on an SD card, as well as reproductions of the original manuals.

Pre-orders are available from the Zuiki store and Amazon.jp, with reversible jackets being offered exclusively to those who buy from the former.