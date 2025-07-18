A new collection celebrating the Ys series of action RPGs is set to be released this Winter for the X68000 Z, according to the Japanese publisher and retailer BEEP (thanks 4Gamer!).

Ys Legacy Collection ~Ys I&II&Ⅲ For X68000 Z, as the name suggests, will include versions of Ys I, Ys II, and Ys III: Wanderers from Ys. However, these versions of the games won't be based on the original X68000 ports from back in the day, but instead BEEP's 2021 version of Ys I & II for the X68000, and its 2022 release of Ys III: Wanderers from Ys — both of which were designed to be faithful ports of the PC-88SR originals.

So far, the company has only released an image of the game's cover, as well as a handful of screenshots, but is reportedly showing footage of the collection in action at the Zuiki booth located at the indie game development festival Bitsummit (taking place from July 18th to the 20th at Kyoto's Miyako Messe).

Interestingly, this is the second collection of Ys games we've covered on the site in recent memory, with another company, D4 Enterprise, announcing a PC compilation earlier this year containing various versions of Ys I, Ys II, Ys III, as well as for Ys V: Lost Kefin, Kingdom of Sand. That is expected to launch in 2026 and is available to pre-order from D4 Enterprise's AC-Mall website.

No price has been announced for BEEP's upcoming rerelease, but we'll try and keep our ears open for more information as it emerges.