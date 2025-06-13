Update #2 [ ]:

ZUIKI has launched a crowdfunding page for international buyers interested in picking up the X68000 Z.

The X68000Z SUPER is the cheapest option at "just" £696 ($950 / 136,000 Yen).

The X68000 XVI costs £753 ($1,020 / 147,000 Yen), and a bundle package is available which includes both machines for £1,372 ($1,860 / 268,000 Yen).

Here's how the different variants compare:

"For the first time ever, we are making the X68000 Z SUPER and Z XVI available as a complete bundle," says the IndieGoGo page. "The kits backers will receive as a part of this campaign include the computer and a faithfully reproduced keyboard and mouse, all designed to closely match the original X68000 desktop setup in form and function. Our international fans will enjoy the full X68000 experience in a single box—all you need to get started is an HDMI-equipped display."

Update #1 [ ]: Following a statement from ZUIKI that it is considering an international release of its X68000 Z series of micro-consoles, the firm has officially launched an English-language website.

"We are excited to announce the launch of a dedicated website for X68000 Z fans outside of Japan," says the company before adding:

With this site, we aim to provide the latest updates seamlessly to our international supporters. Please check out the new page! We will continue to share updates, so stay tuned and thank you for your continued support. Additionally, we are currently considering sales outside of Japan. By registering your email address via the dedicated form, we will notify you once the sales method is finalized.

Original Story: ZUIKI launched the X68000 Z a short time ago, a micro-console tribute to the Japanese home computer of the same name, originally made by Sharp.

The firm recently announced that two new (and larger) X68000 Z models are on the way this year—the X68000 Z Super and X68000 Z XVI—but, unlike the original, these might actually get a Western release.

ZUIKI has launched a web form which allows "outside of the Japan" to register their interest in the system.

"We are currently exploring the possibility of selling the X68000 Z outside Japan," says ZUIKI. "If you live outside Japan and are interested in the X68000 Z, please let us know by filling out [this form]. Additionally, if you know of any communities with a strong interest in the X68000 Z, we would greatly appreciate your help in spreading the word."

The X68000 Z Super features the same SoC and memory as its predecessor (the X68000 Z), but is slightly larger (227mm x width 96mm x depth 169mm) and introduces Wi-Fi communication, as well as additional SCSI, MIDI, and D-Sub ports. A ‘Nano-ITX’ motherboard can also be built in, making it possible to double-boot with Windows. Meanwhile, the X68000 Z XVI features a new SOC chip as well as an increased memory capacity and all of the improvements included with the X68000 Z Super.

Both machines were made available for pre-order on the Japanese crowdfunding website Kibidango during February, with the X68000 Z Super costing 59,800 yen while the X68000 Z XVI is offered in multiple SKUs, starting at 74,800 yen and going all the way up to 680,000 yen.

Would you be interested in buying one of these models? Let us know by voting and posting in the comments below.