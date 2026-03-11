Remember the Dream Color Plus? This forthcoming aftermarket pad promises a built-in colour VMU screen, rumble, built-in microphone and wireless connectivity – but its biggest selling point has only just been revealed.

As reported by The Dreamcast Junkyard, the people behind this controller have just shown off a new prototype which includes a second analogue stick, solving what is, for many people, the Dreamcast's biggest failing.

This new feature requires the project to become a little more complex; initially, the aim was to create a mod board which could be installed into existing Dreamcast controller shells, but the introduction of a second stick naturally means that the casing has to change.





More details on the live & at the event (Mar 14).pic.twitter.com/yT7SUvRVtl Dev Game Show is coming!We’ll bring demos, projects and some surprises.DreamColor Plus with dual analog (optional) is real, not just button mapping.More details on the live & at the event (Mar 14). https://t.co/itqGVnsbBq March 6, 2026

The solution is a 3D-printed shell, which will be available as an optional extra when Dream Colour Plus' crowdfunding campaign begins. You'll still be able to order the controller with a single stick if that is your preference.

So, how does this second stick work, given that most Dreamcast games were coded with a single stick in mind?

Well, the Dream Color Plus' built-in display allows you to remap controls, so you can assign the face buttons to the second stick in games like Quake III Arena. Also, as noted by The Dreamcast Junkyard, some games were designed with twin-stick controls in mind, such as Cyber Troopers Virtual-On Oratorio Tangram.