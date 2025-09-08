It's a pretty exciting time to be a Dreamcast fan. The console is getting some serious attention when it comes to accessories, such as the Octopus Fight Stick, D6 controller and not one but two new 'next gen' VMUs.

It yurns out we might also be getting an option which combines both of these things. Retro gaming and indie group Nai Adventure has revealed that a new controller is in development, called Dream Color Plus, that will provide wireless connectivity and a "world first" – it will come with a built-in VMU capable of displaying game information in colour, as well as rumble support without the need for additional accessories.





Meet the Dream Color Plus, the first Dreamcast controller capable of displaying game info in color — and fully wireless too!

While the Dream Color Plus is a neat concept, to say that it's the first device of its kind isn't entirely true; 8BitMods' VMU Pro also has a colour display, although that is a traditional VMU that can be removed from the controller, whereas the Dream Color is an all-in-one device.

The controller will be shown off during Brazil's Canal 3 Expo, which takes place on September 13th and 14th.