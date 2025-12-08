The launch of the GF1 Neptune – a FPGA recreation of the Genesis / Mega Drive and 32X combo that never actually hit store shelves – has been delayed.

GamesCare, the Brazilian company behind the project, has stated that the delay will enable it to "ensure that both the software and the cores provide a stable and high-quality experience."

Here's the PR from GamesCare:

We are currently continuing the preparation of the console’s cores and software. This work is being done with the help of members of the community, and their support has been invaluable.

Our goal is to ensure that both the software and the cores provide a stable and high-quality experience. We are working tirelessly on this, and all contributions and feedback are very welcome. Integrating these improvements will require additional development time. For this reason, we have made the decision to move the launch window to next year. We believe this is the right step toward delivering a stronger, more capable, and more future-proof system for everyone. We’re excited about what’s ahead and can’t wait to share more as development progresses.

Sega originally announced the Neptune project back in the mid-'90s, just as it was preparing to release the 32X and Saturn. Neptune would have combined the Genesis and 32X into a single system, offering a more elegant entry point for those who weren't ready to invest in a Saturn.

Mock-ups of the console were shown off to the press, but the poor performance of the 32X convinced Sega to pull the plug and focus all of its energies on Saturn instead.