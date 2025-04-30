If you've been keeping tabs on the Sega retro community recently, you'll be aware of fan-made efforts to produce a console that was announced and then cancelled back in the 1990s: the Sega Neptune.

An all-in-one Mega Drive / Genesis and 32X, the Neptune was positioned as an entry-level system for people who didn't already own Sega's 16-bit home console—but, with the Mega Drive on the wane and the 32X proving to be a dud, Sega pulled the plug and instead focused its energies on the 32-bit Saturn.

The community has come up with custom boards which allow you to create the Neptune, as well as specially-created shells to give your DIY console that authentic look.

DVIZIX, one of the key figures in this arena, has now teased a special 3D-printed case design that pays tribute to Doom, a title which was ported to 32X back in the 1990s. Sadly, the controller shown in the image isn't available, but the shell itself looks fantastic.

The cost of owning one of these unique consoles is pretty high, however—one of the earliest prototypes cost an eye-watering $2600. Prices have settled down now that the project has matured, but this remains a venture for only the most dedicated Sega fan.

If owning one of these systems sounds like a lot of hard work, then you might be interested to know we're also getting an FPGA-powered Neptune successor in the form of the GF1.