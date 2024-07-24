Not so long ago, Brazilian company GamesCare announced that it was resurrecting Sega's cancelled Neptune project (a Mega Drive / Genesis and 32X combined) in the form of the FPGA-based GF1 Neptune – and now, the firm has shown a prototype of the hardware in action.

The console is shown running a pre-alpha version of Sword of the Apocalypse, which was recently revealed as the GF1's first "exclusive" game.

The GF1 will feature wireless capabilities and its own online store, where new and exclusive titles will be available for digital download. It will also feature the ability to link up with the Sega CD and will output in 1080p via HDMI.