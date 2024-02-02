Remember that custom Sega Neptune mod? We filled you in on the mythical console's existence a short time ago, with fans taking existing Sega Genesis and 32X parts and combining them to create the all-in-one system that sadly never saw release back in the day.

Retro tech modder Cosam has gone one better by creating a completely custom Neptune motherboard, removing the need to sacrifice the mainboard of an existing Genesis console.

There you have it, back from the dead. Custom built Neptune board now plays 32X games as well as Mega Drive. pic.twitter.com/2UfaDOeHg8 January 30, 2024

Cosam has confirmed that his board fits perfectly within the custom Sega Neptune shell created by @dvizix.

While we're not quite at the point of the system being entirely made from new parts – the chips that do all of the work are still taken from donor Sega consoles – it's an exciting step forward nonetheless.