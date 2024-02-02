Subscribe to Time Extension on

JoeyN64 is a new N64 dumper device which allows you to legally download your N64 games and their respective save data – as well as flash homebrew ROMs to compatible carts.

The device connects via USB-C and is treated by your computer as an external drive, making the process as pain-free as possible. It can also connect to your smartphone to quickly identify if a cart is real or fake when you're out and about.

Furthermore, you can directly load carts into the Project 64 emulator, which will be a boon to those who think obtaining ROMs online is a little bit iffy.

Regular firmware updates can be deployed over USB-C, and the unit costs $50.

The big issue? It's currently sold out, but we'd keep an eye on this if you're a keen N64 fan – it could become an utterly essential device in the years to come.