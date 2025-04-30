Hilltop, the localization lead on the fan translation of Boku no Natsuyasumi 2, has teased "a special game announcement" at the next Wholesome Direct, taking place on Saturday, June 7th.

The prolific fan translator and hacker didn't specify exactly what this announcement would entail, only that it would offer a look at what they've "been cooking up" recently and that it would be well worth checking out "especially if you're a fan of previously Japan-only retro games..."

In the past, Hilltop has been responsible for producing a large number of unofficial localization patches for Japan-only games (along with the rest of the Hilltop Works team), with the majority of these projects often being celebrated online for their professional quality.

Tune in to the Wholesome Games Direct on June 7th to catch a special game announcement we've been cooking up! Especially if you're a fan of previously Japan-only retro games... https://t.co/QxWj7QjmzX April 29, 2025

Some of the fan translations he's worked on in the past, for instance, include patches for PS1 titles like Sony Computer Entertainment's survival adventure game Aconcagua and Square's street racing RPG Racing Lagoon, in addition to English versions of cult PS2 favourites like the previously-mentioned Boku no Natsuyasumi 2.

Back in January, he announced that Hilltop Works next project was a fan translation of the 2001 JRPG Rowdy Princess, a PS2 title from Shoji Masuda (Linda Cubed, Tengai Makyō II: Manjimaru), originally published by Kadokawa Shoten and developed by Alfa System and MARS Corp.

However, it now appears the team might have landed themselves an official gig, in addition to this work, helping to bring a currently unknown title to Western audiences for the first time.

The event will be live-streamed at 9am PT / 12pm ET / 6pm CET on the date mentioned above and will be available to watch on the Wholesome Direct YouTube channel. So be sure to subscribe, to make sure you don't forget.