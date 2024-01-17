Subscribe to Time Extension on

Translation group Hilltop Works has announced its next project, and it's the obscure PS2 JRPG Abarenbou Princess – better known as Rowdy Princess in the West.

Designed by Shoji Masuda (Linda Cubed, Tengai Makyō II: Manjimaru), the game was released in 2001 by Kadokawa Shoten and was developed by Alfa System and MARS Corp.

Speaking in an interview with PC Gamer, Hilltop Works said that the game was "one of the least popular, the most secret, underground games" they've ever worked on, noting that it was a "tragedy" how more people aren't aware of it. "It is the most exciting game that I’ve ever worked on," the Hilltop representative added.

If the name seems familiar, then it's probably because Hilltop Works released an English language patch for Boku no Natsuyasumi 2 (My Summer Vacation 2) last November.

The translation work for Rowdy Princess is being handled by @Cargodin, who, back in 2013, voiced their desire to bring the game to an English audience. Boku no Natsuyasumi 2 veteran @oldgamebox is returning to take up graphic and video editing duties.

If you fancy supporting this noble venture, then head over to Hilltop Works' Patreon account.