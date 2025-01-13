We reported a while back that the Sega Neptune – an all-in-one Genesis and 32X system – was getting "resurrected" thanks to the efforts of Cosam the Great.

The retro tech modder has recreated the functionality of the machine with a new PCB and has even produced one-off prototypes that cost as much as $2,600.

Now, the modder has shown off a promotional video for the system, giving Sega fans a glimpse of what could have been back in the '90s, had the Japanese company not pulled the plug on the project.

As well as the main console, this version of the Neptune is getting its own six-button controller thanks to dvizix, who is also responsible for the case design.

Amazingly, this isn't the only unofficial attempt to make Neptune a reality – Brazilian company GamesCare is currently working on the FPGA-based GF1 Neptune.

Another of Cosam's current projects relates to reviving the abandoned SNES PlayStation.