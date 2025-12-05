New Blood Interactive's Dungeons of Dusk wasn't only the promising game announcement to come out of last night's PC Gaming Show, with Freshly Baked Games and Future Friends Games also revealing an exciting new retro-inspired action-RPG, which is set to come to Steam next year.

Queen's Domain, as you might have guessed from its title, is a homage to From Software's classic PlayStation series King's Field, and is said to combine "brutal combat and a super stylish retro-fantasy aesthetic", as well as "traversal-focused exploration" set on an interconnected island filled with secrets.

The game starts with the player washing up on the shores of the Isle of Neasied, where they will begin a search for their missing father, while also attempting to uncover the mysteries at the island's "dark heart".

Equipping themselves with a string of weapons, ranging from basic wooden clubs to enchanted swords and hammers, the player will do battle against various enemies, such as "mind-boggling" skeletons, human-fish hybrids, and laser-firing plants, levelling up and accessorising their character as they venture deeper into the island's cavernous depths.

If that sounds like something you'd be into playing, a Steam page for the game is already available, as well as a short demo giving you a taste of what's to come.

Here's the game's trailer: