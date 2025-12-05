At last night's PC Gaming Show, New Blood Interactive announced that its modern FPS classic Dusk will be getting an RPG spin-off next year, in 2026.

Dungeons of Dusk is described as a "classic turn-based dungeon crawling RPG that takes place canonically between the episodes of the cult classic FPS" and is being developed by 68K Studios, the company behind indie RPGs like The 7th Circle: Endless Nightmare, Inferno - Beyond the 7th Circle, and Ludus Mortis.

It is scheduled to be released on PC (Steam & GOG), PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, Switch 2, iOS, and Android, and seems to not only be a homage to both '80s and '90s cRPGs, but also Fountainhead Entertainment's (later id Mobile's) phone-based RPGs for Wolfenstein and DOOM (which were also obviously based on existing shooters).

It is said to feature "a 30-level campaign" with character progression and NPCs who will grant you passive buffs; a bunch of new and familiar enemies to fight, such as chainsaw-wielding leathernecks and the KKK-esque cultists; and a variety of action-packed game modes, which include boss rush, survival, and endless arena. Looking at the reveal trailer, there also seems to be plenty of weapons to find and equip, ranging from sickles to shoguns, and shops where you'll be able to stock up on ammo and health items.

You can watch the full trailer below: