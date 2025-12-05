Look, Data East's Bad Dudes Vs. Dragon Ninja isn't a great game – we all know it.

However, it seems to have had a disproportionate impact on the world of video games thanks to its cool premise, amusing dialogue with "President Ronnie", and the fact that it came at a time when the entire world seemed to be utterly crazy about ninjas.

A hit in arcades and on the NES, Bad Dudes was never ported to a Sega system back in the day – but don't worry, because Andrea Baldiraghi is fixing that particular oversight with an unofficial port to the Genesis / Mega Drive.

A bit more progress on Bad Dudes MD. Platforming and a few player states implemented pic.twitter.com/M2AmZXR6kt November 28, 2025

Baldiraghi, as you may or may not be aware, is the person behind the upcoming Sega port of R-Type. The footage shown so far is looking very promising indeed.

Released in 1988, Bad Dudes was followed by Two Crude Dudes / Crude Buster, and both titles are available on modern-day systems like Evercade and Polymega.