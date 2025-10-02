Update #2 [ ]:

Dan Peterson's excellent Voxel Duke 3D mod is officially out now, giving players the chance to replace the billboard sprites of the original Duke Nukem 3D with painstakingly recreated voxel models of all of its various characters, enemies, and items.

The mod went live on the internet last Friday and requires three things to get up and running: eDuke32, the ZIP file containing the mod (available from ModDB), and a copy of Duke Nukem 3D (We used the Atomic Edition available on ZOOM). Instructions for installing the mod are included in a readme.txt, which is also provided along with the mod files.

If correctly installed, voxels will be turned on by default, with an option being presented in the menu to toggle them on and off, if you want to switch between the new models and the original sprites as you play.

Here are some comparison shots to show you what you can expect:

Update #1 [ ]:

The modder Dan Peterson has announced the release date for his eagerly anticipated Duke Nukem 3D mod, Voxel Duke 3D.

According to Peterson, the mod, which swaps out Duke Nukem's 2D pixel sprites for 3D voxels, will be released this Friday, on November 21st.

Voxel Duke Nukem 3D will be released this week -- Friday, November 21st! — Dan Peterson (@DanielWienerson) November 18, 2025

You'll need a copy of Duke Nukem 3D and eDuke32, in order to play it.

Original Story: Back in 2022, the modder Dan Peterson (otherwise known as Cheello) released a mod online that voxelized the original DOOM, swapping out its 2D sprites for impressive 3D models, to create a stunning new way to experience the legendary first-person shooter.

And now, it appears he's about to do the same for another classic '90s FPS, with the video game creator publishing a new trailer on social media for Voxel Duke 3D — an upcoming mod he's been developing for the past three years that is aiming to make 3D Realm's 1996 hit game Duke Nukem 3D live up to its name just that little bit more.

Despite being in the works for a small number of years, the mod seems to have only started making headlines last year, with Peterson having since started sharing regular video updates on his YouTube channel to showcase some of the assets he has faithfully recreated from the game in a three-dimensional format.

This includes iconic enemies like the Battelord, Pigcop, and the Octabrain, as well as some of the NSFW civilians Duke encounters on his journey.

Over 3 years in the making. Nearly a thousand voxels. Coming soon. pic.twitter.com/dlvZOqkGf1 October 2, 2025

As far as we're aware, this is the first proper trailer that has been released for the mod, with this new and exciting video demonstrating Duke blasting through the newly-implemented voxel enemies to the soundtrack of Guns 'N Roses' "Welcome to the Jungle" (which the creator suspects could get the video taken down in the future).

Here's a description Peterson provided for the project:

"Get ready to step into a retro-fueled, blocky blast from the past with Voxel Duke 3D! This explosive trailer showcases the iconic Duke Nukem 3D reimagined in a vibrant voxel art style, blending nostalgic '90s FPS action with modern flair. Join Duke as he battles alien scum through destructible, pixel-perfect environments, wielding an arsenal of over-the-top weapons. Expect intense combat, cheeky one-liners, and a pulse-pounding soundtrack that’ll kick your adrenaline into overdrive. Voxel Duke 3D is coming to PC — hail to the king, baby!"

No release date has been provided for when the mod will be made available on ModDB, but the message attached to the latest trailer seems to indicate it is "coming soon", implying we might not have all that long to wait now.