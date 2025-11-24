We've seen a flurry of decompilation projects recently, many of which are focused on pulling apart classic N64 titles so they can be natively recompiled for rival systems.

Star Fox 64 and Mario Kart 64 have both been ported to other platforms, for example, but this latest project is perhaps the most impressive yet – purely because it brings Nintendo's mascot to the console which beat the N64 in terms of sales.

As reported by Video Game Esoterica, a modder by the name of Malucard is in the process of bringing Super Mario 64 to Sony's 32-bit console, and you can see footage of it in action below.

As you can see, things are still in the very early stages and a lot of stuff is either not working properly or plain broken.

These issues range from floating trees (a temporary issue caused by a math rewrite), lost animations, no camera control, texture loading issues, and more – but, when you consider the differences between the N64 and PS1, it remains an impressive achievement, and it still has some way to go.

If you fancy giving it a go, head over here – you'll need to supply your own copy of the game, however.