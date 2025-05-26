A new update has just come to Star Fox 64's unofficial PC Port, bringing with it a bunch of new bug fixes, cheats, and other impressive improvements.

First released in December of last year, the recompiled port of the classic N64 shooter, nicknamed Starship, was developed by the fan group Harbour Masters — the same team that had previously brought Ocarina of Time and Majora's Mask to PC. As was the case with those other projects, it took advantage of a reverse-engineered version of the original N64 game's code and also required players to provide their own ROMs to avoid the team using or distributing Nintendo's copyrighted material.

The advantage of this was that players could then build their own executable file to experience the game natively on PC, with a bunch of enhancements available to them, such as higher framerates and the ability to display the game in widescreen. Since then, however, it appears that the team has been pretty busy behind the scenes working on further improvements for the port, with Harbour Masters releasing a second update for the port over the weekend, called Starship Barnard Alfa.

Not only does it appear that the team has improved stability across the board as part of this new update, but it also seems it has fixed a bunch of bugs ranging from broken sound effects to graphical errors and collision-based issues.

In addition to that, there are also a bunch of other changes, with the new update providing files to get the game up and running for Nintendo Switch and Linux, support for Japanese and European ROMs, a bunch of additional cheats (infinite boost, laser range multiplier, and rapid-fire), and 5.1 surround channel sound, alongside other features.

You can view a full list of what's included over on the project's GitHub page.