If you're a fan of retro gaming YouTube channels, then you'll almost certainly have heard of Happy Console Gamer, a channel that has been run by host Johnny Millenium for 17 years now.

Johnny's love of retro and infectious presenting style has helped the channel build up a considerable following, but it has never had its own theme tune—until now, that is.

As recounted in his latest video, Johnny was able to secure the services of the legendary Yuzo Koshiro when it came to creating a song for Happy Console Gamer, which has over 330,000 subscribers at the time of writing.



Thank you so much, Johnny! I'm really happy to see the video, and to hear you talk so much about my work and your precious memories with my music! May 25, 2025

Like so many gamers of a certain age, Johnny grew up with an intense admiration for Koshiro's pioneering work, as heard in games such as ActRaiser, Streets of Rage and Revenge of Shinobi.

Fast-forward to around the 9-minute mark, and you'll hear the song in question being played. Johnny's reaction is worth a watch, too—you can see he's visibly moved by the fact that his channel now has a song created by one of the most iconic composers to have ever worked in the realm of video gaming.

Koshiro is currently putting the finishing touches to Earthion, a new shooter for the Sega Genesis / Mega Drive and modern-day platforms.