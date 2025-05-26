Back in 2023, Sega announced that it had tracked down and painstakingly restored the Sonic the Hedgehog statue that once stood in London's short-lived SegaWorld indoor theme park.

That statue has now taken pride of place in the company's new office, based in Chiswick Business Park, London.

The drone flyby video below shows off the new location, complete with ping-pong tables, chill zones, a "digital gallery" and even a timeline along one of the walls showing Sega's history.

SegaWorld London opened in 1996 as a joint venture between Sega and entertainment company Chorion. Sega arcade machines were present, along with the VR-1 virtual reality attraction and the AS-1 motion simulator.

Sonic's famous statue—complete with a spinning globe on his finger—overlooked proceedings and was assumed lost after Sega exited the park, which became known as Funland Arcade.

It turned up in 2019, and Sega Forever's Danny Russell was instrumental in restoring it to its former glory with the aid of Croydon-based FX house 13 Finger FX.





Thanks so much to #SEGAWORLD https://t.co/2xOFTUb5jn pic.twitter.com/KMUr8R2Sd3 Took quite some time, but Mitch and I brought him back! 🔵💨Thanks so much to @ted90909 for helping track it down, @thesketchsector and @DaveLuty for bringing it to my attention, Proun for the original rescue, and 13 Finger FX for the restoration! #SEGAForever August 21, 2023

Sega moved to its new office after spending 20 years next to Brentford Football Club.