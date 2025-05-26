The New PC Engine-Themed Radio Station Is The Perfect Soundtrack For Import-Loving Gamers

A new radio station has just been launched for fans of NEC's PC Engine. Radio NECstalgia is available to listen to online for free on Netlify and was recently brought to our attention thanks to the NEC super fan and La Bible PC Engine author Sébastien Valencia.

It was apparently started by a friend of Valencia's (according to their post on the French Gamopat Forums) and exclusively plays music from games released for the PC Engine, PC Engine CD-ROM², and PC Engine Super CD-ROM².

This includes music from countless Japanese-exclusive games like Galaxy Fräulein Yuna, Cosmic Fantasy 4, and Deko Boko Densetsu, with the radio station seemingly sourcing its music from old soundtrack releases and compilation CDs from the '90s (like the 1994 Hudson CD•ROM² Complete Music Works).

Opening the page for the radio station, you'll be able to tune into whatever the current track is that is streaming, with information on the last 5 songs also being displayed underneath to help you seek them out yourself.

If you were particularly fond of importing PC Engine games back in the '90s, or just happen to love video game music and are on the lookout for a decent discovery tool, it makes for a pretty wonderful background soundtrack, constantly serving up catchy anime-style rock and pop songs.

We're not entirely sure how long it will stay around for, considering it doesn't appear to have permission from any of the original rights holders for the music. So be sure to tune in while you still can!