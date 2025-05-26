It looks like Irem's submarine-based shooter In the Hunt could be getting a new enhanced port for Neo Geo hardware, thanks to the homebrew developer Casa De Ruivo.

This is the same team (comprised of Ozzy and Johnny16Bit) that is also behind Double Dragon One — an upcoming port of Technōs Japan's 1987 arcade beat 'em up for Neo Geo that notably uses assets from Double Dragon's delisted iOS port to upgrade the graphics of the original title.

The project came to our attention recently thanks to the retro news YouTuber neocvera who shared some footage of the title last week running on an Analogue Pocket (using the Neo Geo core).

It apparently only consists of a proof-of-concept demo so far, which represents around 2 weeks of work, but nevertheless, it looks set to feature some interesting changes from the original, such as the ability to switch between the PS1 and arcade music.

Considered a forerunner to the Metal Slug series — thanks to being designed by many of the same individuals who went on to form Nazca Corporation — In The Hunt was originally released in arcades back in 1993 for the Irem M-92 arcade board, before being ported to consoles like the Sega Saturn and the original PlayStation.

In 2019, the original arcade game was also eventually re-released digitally for PS4 and Nintendo Switch as part of Arcade Archives. It is also included as part of the Irem Arcade 1 collection, which launched for Evercade devices back in 2022.