The Neo Geo is getting a port of the original 1987 Double Dragon, thanks to neocvera.

Dubbed Double Dragon One, the port uses assets from the delisted iOS version of Technōs' seminal belt-scrolling fighter.

The developer has shown off the game running on MiSTer and Analogue Pocket, and promises to release more details soon.

Directed by Yoshihisa Kishimoto and Shinichi Saito, Double Dragon is one of the most influential fighting games of all time.

It was followed by multiple sequels, remakes and spin-offs; in fact, the Neo Geo already has not one but two titles based on the series: 1995's Double Dragon (a one-on-one fighter) and 2002's Rage of the Dragons (also a one-on-one fighter, although it's technically an unofficial release).