Keiji Inafune's Mighty No. 9 was supposed to be a spiritual successor to Mega Man and raised over $4 million in crowdfunding way back in 2013.

However, the finished game was a crushing disappointment, and while it was launched across a wide range of systems, the Nintendo 3DS and PS Vita versions were delayed – leaving them in a limbo which, years later, is only now being addressed.

If you were one of the few people who were still waiting expectantly for your Amazon pre-order for either version to finally be fulfilled, we have some bad news – the retailer has finally cancelled the outstanding orders, nine years after they went live.

Speaking in 2018, Abstraction Games CEO Ralph Egas – whose studio was handling the ports – revealed that zero work had been undertaken on the project.

In 2017, Mighty No. 9 developer Comcept was purchased by Level 5. Inafune recently worked on the NFT-based Beastroid, which was inspired by the Mega Man series, and is the producer of Level 5's upcoming Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time.