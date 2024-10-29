Syndicate Collectibles has announced it will be releasing three new collectible action figures based on the 1987 Technōs Japan classic Double Dragon next year, and that pre-orders are now available from its website (thanks Toyark!).

The figures were previously teased at last year's San Diego Comic-Con, and are the first Double Dragon figures to hit the market since Tyco's 1993-1994 line that was based on the game's animated TV series.

The line includes the twin brothers Billy and Jimmy Lee, as well as the series antagonist Willy, and are all reported to be 7 inches tall. Each figure is priced at $49.99 and is also said to come with a collector-friendly box with a window for displaying, as well as various parts and accessories.

Billy and Jimmy, for instance, come with three sets of interchangeable hands, as well as weapons from the game including knives, a stick of dynamite, a baseball bat, and a metal barrel.

Willy, on the other hand, also comes with some additional hands for gripping, posing, etc, but also comes packaged alongside the large machine gun that he carries throughout the original game.

According to the website, the figures are scheduled to ship in February 2025. You can find more information here.