Homebrew developer Mico27 has ported the original NES Super Mario Bros. to the Game Boy as Super Mario Bros. Mini, complete with new levels, items and bosses (thanks, Gaming Reinvented).

"I've spent the last 5 months learning Game Boy homebrew and just finished making a remake (demake?) of the OG Super Mario Bros for the Game Boy Color," says the developer on Twitter.

Boasting tiny sprites and all of the stages from the original and build using GBStudio, Super Mario Bros. Mini includes eight bonus worlds, as well as the ability to ride Yoshi, just like you can in Super Mario World. Furthermore, the game includes Super Mario Land bosses King Totomesu and Tatanga, and even Wario appears at one point.



In addition to all of this, a randomizer mode is also included. You can also select levels and access a second quest in the main menu by pressing the B button.

You can download the game and run it on real hardware by visiting this link. Alrernatively, you can play it online here.

This isn't the first time the original game has been made available on the Game Boy Color. Nintendo released its own update, Super Mario Bros. Deluxe, back in 1999.