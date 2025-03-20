Last year, it was confirmed that another classic retro platform was getting the 'micro console' treatment: the Japan-only NEC PC-8801 mkII SR personal computer, originally released in 1985.

It has now been revealed that legendary composer and game designer Yuzo Koshiro is collaborating with manufacturer Dempa Shimbun to promote the new system. Koshiro is helping to recreate an original PC-8801 mkII SR advertisement from the '80s and will serve as an ambassador for the new 'mini' variant.

Koshiro cut his teeth composing music on the NEC PC-8801 as a youngster and would go on to create the soundtracks for several PC-8801 titles, including Xanadu Scenario II, Ys I: Ancient Ys Vanished and The Scheme.

The flyer will be distributed at the RETRO GAME SUMMIT Lv.4, which will be held at Ota Ward Industrial Plaza, Tokyo, on March 22nd, 2025. The Pasocom Mini PC-8801 mkⅡ SR will be released in July of this year, following a short delay due to production issues. The price is 30,000 yen (around $200), excluding tax.

Koshiro is currently hard at work on Earthion, a new shooter for the Genesis / Mega Drive and modern platforms.