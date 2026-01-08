We have some potentially exciting news for those who love checking out the latest homebrew releases for the NES and SNES.

The retro publisher Mega Cat Studios has revealed it is kicking off the New Year by releasing three "new" retro experiences for classic Nintendo machines, which are set to be released later this month on January 29th on Mega Cat Studios' online store.

According to the announcement, which was sent out yesterday, these three games will include a spooky top-down tag game, named Super Fanger, for the SNES, a puzzle-themed NES title called Plyuk, and an action-puzzle NES game named Old Towers that sees players dashing their way through a cursed tower.

Old Towers features 40 levels and has multiple characters that you can switch between to solve "brain-boggling" puzzles. It was originally developed for the ZX Spectrum in 2018 and has been released on several different platforms since then, with a NES/Famicom version of the game dropping last year on itch.io.

Plyuk, meanwhile, is another game we've heard of before. It follows a creature who unwittingly becomes trapped in a trap-filled laboratory after falling into a creepy cave on an evening walk, and sees players having to use the creature's cloning ability to escape, with players having to make themselves into towers to reach higher ledges and progress through the world.

It was released on itch.io last year in some form, but it will also be coming to Mega Cat Studios' website at the end of this month, with physical cartridges expected for both NES games.

As for Super Fanger, it is a game that we've personally not come across before, and, as a result, is the most interesting to us. It is a game for up to two players that puts you in control of absurd characters and tasks you with evading capture. There are apparently 4 maps, each with its own "signature twist" and unlockables to find. It will also be sold on the Mega Cat Studios' website, from later this month.

We'd love to know — which game interests you the most? Let us know in the comments!