Despite running into a few issues of its own making last year, the Japanese company D4 Enterprise is seeking to continue its run of reissuing old games for classic Japanese computers on the Nintendo Switch in 2026.

Over on its website, it has recently announced, for instance, a further two titles that it will be bringing to the Nintendo platform over the next two weeks, in the form of Rune Worth 2, the 1991 PC98 action RPG from T&E Soft, and Carry Lab's OutRun-style MSX2 racer Mad Rider, from 1987.

Rune Worth 2, as the title suggests, is the sequel to 1989's Rune Worth, which the company previously reissued last year on the Nintendo Switch, and is a part of a trilogy (though unsurprisingly D4 Enterprise has not got around to reissuing the third game in the series yet).

The game is a top-down RPG and is touted as featuring a "serious scenario and presentation", and puts players in control of a protagonist named Leen Kashua, who awakens one day to find a wounded warrior in his house who has been tasked with protecting a legendary sword. Finding himself entrusted with this magical blade, it of course falls to him to rise to the occasion and save the world from ruin, kickstarting an epic adventure across a world where the "power of the gods is gradually failing".It launches today on Switch and will cost $7.16 on the Nintendo Switch eShop.

It's essential to note that, like many other EGGCONSOLE releases, Rune Worth 2 will be presented almost exactly as it was back in 1991, with the only new additions from the original Japanese version being a gallery and some English menus and "How to play" screens. The main game is still primarily in Japanese, which means your mileage may vary depending on your understanding of the language or your patience for using translation apps.

Here's a more detailed description of the game and its features:

This is an action role-playing game released by T&E SOFT in 1991. Players embark on an adventure as the protagonist, Leen Kashua, in a world where the power of the gods is gradually fading. The game, presented in a top-down view, takes you through dungeons and towns on the field map. The world incorporates time, with a day being 32 hours and a year 16 months. Many cite the serious scenario and presentation as the defining feature. Lacking humorous scenes or cut-ins by deformed characters, the atmosphere is intensely serious, allowing for an understated narrative. It's highly recommended for those seeking a serious fantasy experience. As this is part of a trilogy, consider playing through the entire series."

As for Mad Rider, it launches next week, on January 15th, and is a game all about racing against a clock, challenging players to weave between other vehicles on the road, or face colliding in a fiery explosion. It is priced at $6.49, and, similar to Rune Worth 2, it will also be somewhat light on new features.

Here's the official description provided:

This is a racing game released in Japan by Carry Lab in 1987. Players become racers, taking their crimson cars onto six courses: MEGACITY, PLATEAU, ALPS, ISLAND, EGYPTIAN, and CANYON. A classic racing title, it features no items, just brake, accelerator, and steering. Players race to the finish, dodging endless cars. Puddles and oil slicks on the track mean slight errors can cause a crash, ensuring constant tension. The game also boasts beautiful backgrounds across all six courses, shifting from day to evening to night as the race progresses.

