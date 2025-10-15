D4 Enterprise, the company behind the EGGCONSOLE series of reissues of classic computer games for the Nintendo Switch, has quietly pulled its rerelease of the Riverhill Soft PC-8801 role-playing game Burai Jouken from sale, following complaints from the original creator Takeo Iijima.

The game, which was released for the PC-8801 in 1989, was reissued on the Nintendo platform earlier this year on February 20th, 2025, just weeks after it was announced that a separate company called Mebius was working on a rerelease of the MSX2 version, for the very same platform.

However, it now appears that EGGCONSOLE did not have the permission of the copyright holder, Iijima, with Althi, the Riverhill Soft catalogue owners, posting an apology to customers and Iijima on social media (as spotted by Gosokkyu).

Riverhillsoft catalogue owners Althi have apologised to players & original creator Takeo Iijima for the "confusion" caused by there being two reissues of Burai Joukan on the market (EGG Console's PC88 reissue & Mebius' MSX2 reissue) and have pulled the EGG version in favour of Mebius' reissue — GSK | ALL CITY SLOP SHOP (ETA SOON) (@allcityslopshop.com) 2025-10-15T06:54:27.715Z

In this apology, which was published in Japanese, Althi referred to the MSX2 release as the "legitimate" or "legal" version of the game, and stated that D4 Enterprise's PC-8801 reissue has now been removed from sale and discontinued.

Over on Twitter/X, Iijima posted a little more insight into his frustrations with the EGGCONSOLE release, telling his followers that he wasn't contacted ahead of its publishing.

He also went on to claim that he has been trying for a while to get the title pulled from sale, but that ultimately nothing happened, and he "received neither an apology nor any contact from EGGCONSOLE's publisher". As a result, he reached out to Althi directly, which has finally resulted in the game's removal. With this removal, he now considers the matter closed.

This isn't the first time that EGGCONSOLE has run into trouble for the unauthorized use of someone else's software without permission. Back in August of this year, the company apologized to M2, for instance, for the unauthorized use of the MS-DOS-compatible PC98 emulator, which M2 owns the rights to.