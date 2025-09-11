The next two PC-88 titles coming to the Nintendo Switch eShop, as part of D4 Enterprise's ongoing EGGCONSOLE series of retro reissues, have now been revealed.

The first of these, releasing at some point today, is Xtalsoft's RPG sequel Crimson II, which is a title that was originally launched in 1989 for the MSX and PC-88 and is the follow-up to the 1987 Dragon Quest-inspired computer RPG Crimson.

The sequel takes place roughly 50 years after the events of the original, in which a group of heroes defeated an evil demon king named Crimson, and sees a new party of adventurers having to step up to do battle against the forces of evil that have returned once again.

As often noted by Japanese players online, the game noticeably features a similar kind of structure to Dragon Quest IV, with the first few chapters of the game focusing on each of the individual heroes' stories, before they are united together as a team.

What's interesting about this, though, is that Crimson II actually predates the release of Dragon Quest IV in Japan by a year, suggesting this wasn't another aspect that Xtalsoft borrowed from the popular RPG series series but instead an attempt to try and distinguish itself.

Crimson II will cost＄6.49 from the Nintendo Switch eShop, but as is common with EGGCONSOLE releases, it won't include fully localised text, meaning your interest in the title may vary.

As for the second game, which will be releasing next week on September 18th, D4 Enterprise revealed it to be Carrysoft's 1985 hostage rescue game Dai Dassou.

This is a title that was also released for other Japanese computers of the time and has players take control of a soldier tasked with navigating a maze to rescue their captured allies, while evading the opposition army.

Similar to Crimson II, this will also cost $6.49, but will probably be the more attractive of the two for those who don't necessarily have the strongest grasp of Japanese on account of its simple arcade-style gameplay.