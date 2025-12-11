Back in October, the Japanese publisher City Connection released a press statement announcing that it would be delisting 12 shoot 'em ups from the developer Psikyo from Steam, following the expiration of its licensing agreement.

However, it now appears that the 12 titles in question are set to reappear on the storefront soon, with the rights holder, a Korean company called KM-Box, telling the publication Gematsu that it has since reclaimed the rights from City Connection and is planning to handle PC distribution itself moving forward.

The first three games that will be rereleased, according to Gematsu, are Gunbird, Samurai Aces, and Strikers 1945, which will all launch on December 16th, 2025, with the remaining nine titles set for a release at a later date.

pic.twitter.com/Xjuot3scsI Delisted Psikyo shoot 'em ups for PC to return via rights holder KM-BOX https://t.co/BTkf1haMZt December 11, 2025

These include:

・ Strikers 1945 II

・ Strikers 1945 III

・ Gunbird 2

・ Gunbarich

・ Samurai Aces Episode II: TENGAI

・ Samurai Aces Episode III: SENGOKU CANNON

・ Sol Divide

・ Dragon Blaze

・ And Zero Gunner 2-

Zerodiv, a former department of City Connection responsible for the PC ports, is still credited as the developer, with KM-Box now replacing City Connection on the updated Steam pages. As for the console versions from City Connection, they are currently unaffected by any of these changes.