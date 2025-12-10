Mariachi Legends Is A Super Stylish New Action Platformer That's Giving Us Major Castlevania Vibes

Earlier today, a brand new trailer was released as part of the 2025 Latin American Games Showcase for Mariachi Legends, an upcoming action platformer that's being described as "What if Symphony of the Night took place in Mexico?”

The game is the latest Metroidvania from the Guadalajara, Mexico-based developer Halberd Studios, which previously made the stunning pixel-art action game 9 Years of Shadow, and was first unveiled over two years ago.

It is described as "a brutal, pixel-art love letter to the original PlayStation- and Nintendo DS-era Castlevania games," and, according to its latest trailer, is scheduled to launch on Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch 1|2, PS5, and PC (via Steam) sometime next year, in 2026.

It follows the story of a detective named Pablo Cruz, who makes a deal with death to avenge his parents and take the fight to a criminal organization that has been terrorizing his hometown of Santa Mascota.

Given the ability to transform into a powerful figure in Mariachi-esque clothing named La Sombra, he is tasked with retrieving an immortal figure who has managed to escape Death's touch, in exchange for his new powers.

The game is said to feature a vast selection of different weapons from "guns and swords to whips and magical casts", a giant map full of hidden areas and secrets to find, and a day and night schedule, which will change the surroundings depending on the time of day. In addition to that, there are also mechanics related to finding ingredients and cooking food to persuade NPCs to lend a hand, and having your tarot cards read to unlock new powers.

You can check out the trailer, which also notably contains a newly arranged version of the folkloric song "La Llorona," by singer Yatzil Aguirre, below: