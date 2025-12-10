Sega and the keyboard and accessory manufacturer Higround announced plans earlier this week for a new range of keyboards for your PC, inspired by Sonic the Hedgehog & the Sega Dreamcast (Thanks Sonic City).

The two companies have previously collaborated before, joining forces back in 2022, to release a range of keyboards featuring three designs based on the Dreamcast, Sonic Adventure 2, and Green Hill Zone, but are now back again with five new designs, which are scheduled to drop on December 12th on the Higround website.

These include fresh designs based on "Classic Sonic", Sonic CD, the Sega Dreamcast, Shadow the Hedgehog (Radical Highway), and Sonic Adventure 2's opening stage (Escape From the City), which have been applied to the company's existing Summit 65+, Basecamp 65HE, Basecamp 96+, and Basecamp 75+ keyboards.

As part of the collaboration, Higround is also releasing a Basecamp 75+ keycap set ($69.95) in the Sonic CD design, and four matching XL Control Mousepads ($49.95) to "tie the entire setup together".





Since our first collaboration, we’ve channeled the unmatched energy of



That energy was fueled by the groundbreaking vision of the Dreamcast. It proved that real legacy isn't about… SEGA x Higround: The Definitive CollectionSince our first collaboration, we’ve channeled the unmatched energy of @sonic_hedgehog to redefine the industry.That energy was fueled by the groundbreaking vision of the Dreamcast. It proved that real legacy isn't about… pic.twitter.com/pI1gQgZmPr December 9, 2025

"The fan reaction to our first SEGA collaboration was phenomenal," said Rustin Sotoodeh, creative director of Higround, in a press statement. "And it was clear we had to bring this partnership back for Part 2. This time, we went bigger and bolder, not only expanding our assortment with the Summit, 75%, and 96% layouts but also introducing new art styles for beloved characters.

"This allowed us to be more playful in presenting that nostalgic, optimistic vibe that SEGA represents, while offering fans more ways to celebrate this incredible legacy on their desk."

Here are some more details on the range:

- The Summit 65+ (Dreamcast Design) $299.95: The ultimate luxury centerpiece, featuring a premium CNC aluminium finish and mirror-like stainless steel back plate in the iconic Dreamcast aesthetic. It utilizes the new Dampening Plus five-layer system for a silent, stable, and solid typing experience, engineered for the collector who demands the best. - The Basecamp 65HE (Radical Highway Design): Capturing the theme of speed, this keyboard debuts the Hall Effect (HE) technology for extreme precision and responsiveness. The design is inspired by the adrenaline-fueled level from the Sonic universe, making it the highest-performing option for competitive gamers. - The Basecamp 96+ (Classic Sonic Design) $189.95: Built for the power user and true fan of the classic Blue Blur, this 96% layout offers full functionality in a compact form. It combines Dampening Plus technology with TTC Neptune switches for the best sound profile and excels in both gaming and productivity performance. - The Basecamp 75+ (Escape from the City Design & Sonic CD Design) $169.95: Higround's compact and versatile 75% design returns in two distinct versions. These keyboards feature Dampening Plus technology and TTC Neptune switches, making them a blend of performance and art ideal for audiophiles and RGB-lovers. The designs draw inspiration from the high-energy aesthetics of Escape from the City and Sonic CD.

If you're interested, you can sign up to be alerted when the collection goes live here. Select designs will also be available at Higround's retail partners, such as Best Buy and Micro Center.