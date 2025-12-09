A modder has adapted the Nintendo 3DS to work with its own dock – just like its successor, the Switch.

As reported by Hackaday, KOUZEX has created a 3D-printed dock which allows the dual-screen handheld to output to a TV via HDMI, as well as use wireless pads like the Switch Pro Controller.

Before you get too excited, it's worth noting that a significant amount of unique technology is involved here.

The 3DS in question has a USB-C capture board installed, which enables it to output a signal to the TV. Furthermore, a Raspberry Pi board is required to convert the signal into a format that can be transmitted via HDMI.

To achieve Pro Controller support, an internal modchip was needed, as well as a receiver board. So, as you can imagine, this was quite an undertaking and not the kind of mod a mere mortal is going to pull off when they have an evening spare.

Then there's the fact that KOUZEX has designed an authentic-looking Switch-style dock for 3D printing – and it's one which manages to replicate the docking experience pretty faithfully.

While this might not be a mod that everyone will get to experience, you have to admire the hustle all the same.